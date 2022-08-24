It’s a new day but another foggy start for some in central Indiana. Patchy fog has developed Wednesday morning and has reduced visibility to a 1/2 mile or less in some locations. However, with a sunny start to the day, this fog will quickly improve after sunrise. Today’s sunrise is at 7:06 a.m.

Sunglasses are advised again today as abundant sunshine will be in the area. High pressure is in control and keeping our skies mostly clear. The center of this high pressure system is drifting east today and will shift our winds of the south this afternoon. That, along with the sunshine, will send temperatures into the mid 80s. For comparison, Indianapolis hit a high temperature of 83° Tuesday afternoon. We will be a few degrees warmer today.

If you will be outside enjoying the sunshine and suffer from allergies, we do have problems in the area. Weed pollen is at high levels right now with ragweed and nettle being the top allergens.

We crank up the heat a bit more for Thursday with temperatures rising to the upper 80s. However, more clouds will be thrown our way by Thursday evening with an approaching cold front. Ahead of the front, a few isolated showers will be possible by early Thursday evening but best chances for rain won’t arrive until late in the evening.

A broken line of showers and storms will work its way into our northwest counties late Thursday and slide southeast into early Friday morning. Not everyone gets wet from this system, but you could wake up to a few rumbles of thunder early Friday. Spotty rain chances will linger in the area on Friday before we’re back to dry, hot and more humid conditions for the weekend.