Sunshine returns with warmer temperatures this week

So far December is off to a cool, dry start. Temperatures have been running 2.5 degrees below average and we’ve only had a trace of precipitation. This will be a dry week. After a cool, dry Tuesday with highs in the 40s we will be in for a warmup. Highs will be in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday and in the low 60s by Friday.

A warm front will move north of us on Friday and our next chance for rain will come late in the day. Heavy downpours are likely through Saturday and half-inch rainfall amounts will be common. A cold front crosses the state Saturday night temperatures will plunge. As we cool down rain will change to snow overnight. Flurries are likely thorough Sunday morning and temperatures will be much colder. We’ll end the weekend with highs in the 30s.

Temperatures are forecast to be above average this month.

Precipitation is forecast to be below average this month.

Here’s a look at December snow for the past five years.

