Sunshine returns this afternoon; midweek snow chances

It’s a cooler start the morning with temperatures dropping into the low 30s and upper 20s as we start off the new week. Northwesterly winds are still channeling in those cooler, December-like temperatures, and we’re in for a seasonally cool week ahead.

More sunshine will start to break through this afternoon, although temperatures will stay cool, peaking in the mid 30s.

There will be plenty of dry time this week. Our next round of wet weather will come in the form of snow, mixing with rain at times on Wednesday. Overall totals are looking to be light, although some accumulations of an inch or more are possible. Stay tuned as we bring you more updates on timing and totals this afternoon.