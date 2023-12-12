High pressure is in control of today’s forecast and the nearby pressure feature will keep the clouds away this morning and afternoon. Lows dipped down into the upper 20s and lower 30s earlier this morning.

Even though it was chilly start, temperatures will recover a bit and rise a few degrees above average this afternoon. Highs will peak in the mid to upper 40s.

A wind shift will occur later today as a “dry” cold front slides over the state this afternoon. There will not be any rainfall associated with the boundary, but it will elevate the wind speeds and bring in cooler air by tonight and Wednesday. Temperatures will become more seasonable tomorrow with highs in the lower 40s.

There are going to be some cloud cover in the sky early Wednesday morning, but sunshine will return later in the day. The dry pattern will continue for the rest of the work week. We are also tracking a nice warm-up later in the week as a ridge sets up over the eastern half of the country.

Milder air will creep back into the Ohio Valley by Friday as temperatures climb back near the 50° mark! Our next chance for rain doesn’t arrive until Sunday morning.