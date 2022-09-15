We have another bright and warm day on tap for Thursday. Temperatures have started cool again, in the mid to upper 50s, which is right around average for this time of year. There are a few areas of patchy, dense fog that have developed but it is not nearly as widespread as we saw the fog Wednesday morning. That will burn off quickly after sunrise (7:26 A.M.).

With dry air in place and another sunny day, temperatures will again rise very quickly. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid 80s across central Indiana.

An upper level ridge will be building across the region in the coming days and it will be sending the temperatures surging to the upper 80s by the weekend and possibly into the 90s by early next week. However, the location of where this ridge is setting up seems to be shifting just slightly farther to our south and west by early next week. This positioning will leave us open to the potential for a couple waves of energy to bring us rain and thunderstorms early next week. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to the arrival of this system.

The last full day of summer is next Wednesday. It’s certainly going to be feeling like it’s still the Summer season with sunshine and highs in the low 90s.