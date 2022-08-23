INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning cool and comfortable with temperatures dropping into the 50s, below-average for this time of year. Now, the sun is out and temperatures will climb into the 80s this afternoon. Most of this week will stay dry before rain moves in Friday and into the weekend.

Less humid Tuesday

For your Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the middle 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. A drier, less humid airmass moved in overnight, so our humidity will be low for the day today. Our average high for this time of year is 84°, so we are right where we should be temperature-wise. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s.

Dry and warmer Wednesday and Thursday

Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and even some 90s during the afternoon hours. Humidity will slowly increase on both days as well. Rain chances return late Thursday but I still expect a lot of dry time. Overnight lows will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Rain chances in Indianapolis

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Friday. While it will not be a washout day, keep the umbrella handy, these showers could impact some Friday night football games as well. Isolated showers are possible on Saturday too.

90s return to Indiana

90s are possible Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be warm in the middle 80s. 90s are again possible as we head into the weekend. We have hit 90° 20 times so far this year with our average sitting at 19.