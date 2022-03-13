Warmer, more seasonal air is on the way tomorrow. But don’t forget! Gusty winds around 30 mph will make it feel cooler at times, adding a wind chill to the air.

Plenty of sunshine will help us heat up into the days ahead. We’ll stay fairly dry until the end of the work week.

Nothing about this 7-day forecast is normal. High temperatures will be well above average this week. A nice rebound after this weekend’s cold air spree!

Follow Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.