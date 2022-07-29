INDIANAPOLIS – Favorable weather in Indiana this weekend! Highs in the low 80s with lower humidity is on the way.

The rest of Friday

Temperatures drop into the mid 60s over night. We’re on the way to a dry and sunny start to the weekend! This will be slightly cooler conditions than we’ve seen lately, but we’ll rebound nicely into the afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

The heat makes a comeback next week

An upper level ridge builds into next week, bringing back the hot and muggy weather for Indiana! We’ll be back to the 90s by the middle of next week.

Saturday forecast

Not only that, but rain chances stay low all weekend long. It's going to be a sunny weekend with comfortable weather.