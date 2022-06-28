INDIANAPOLIS – Good Tuesday morning! We are starting off chilly this morning with temperatures in the 50s and mostly clear skies. We are dry again today with low humidity levels again!

Sunny & nice Tuesday

Temperatures today will top off in the lower 80s with sunshine again and low humidity! Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s.

Dry stretch ahead

Each day this week will feature lots of sunshine and temperatures will gradually warm up during the week.

Wednesday, temperatures will top off in the upper 80s with increasing humidity during the day under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s.

Thursday will be hot and humid with temperatures in the lower 90s and mostly sunny skies.

Next rain chances

Late in the day Friday we will have a chance for a few storms that linger into the day on Saturday. Timing and totals are still uncertain. Rain chances continue into Sunday. No day will be a washout day, so don’t cancel your holiday plans, just keep an eye to the sky each day.

Drought conditions worsen

Folks, we need the rain. We picked up 0.03″ on Sunday, which doesn’t help. We are running over 3 inches below where we should be for this time of the month in terms of rainfall. With little rainfall expected over the next 5 days, I do expect our drought conditions to spread.