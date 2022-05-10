INDIANAPOLIS – Good Tuesday morning! It will be hot and humid today with temperatures in the upper 80s. Our pattern continues to favor warm and sticky conditions for much of this week.

For your Tuesday

Tuesday will be HOT with temperatures in the upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. It will be another breezy day too with winds out of the south at 5-15 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s.

We will have to keep an eye on a line of showers storms that will push south and break down as it gets closer to central Indiana. No severe weather is expected as this line breaks down, but can’t rule out some rain into early Wednesday.



Isolated showers are possible overnight.

Record warmth?

Wednesday and Thursday have the potential to break record high temperatures. Both days will have highs in the upper 80s and record highs on both days are in the upper 80s. It will be close so stay tuned! Both days also feature plenty of sunshine.

Next rain chances

Friday will be dry and sunny with temperatures still in the 80s. Saturday and Sunday could bring us our next chance of showers and storms with cooler temperatures in the 70s. Monday for now looks dry but rain could linger into Monday as well.