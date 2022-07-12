INDIANAPOLIS – Good Tuesday morning! We are starting off with a few light and scattered showers. It is warm and muggy to start off the day as well. We will be dry into the afternoon with breezy conditions today too. This week looks dry, not great for drought conditions.

Sunny & breezy Tuesday

For your Tuesday, temperatures will top off in the upper 80s with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. We will have plenty of sunshine with decreasing humidity behind a cold front. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s.

Dry stretch into the end of the week

Wednesday through Friday will be dry with plenty of sunshine each day. Temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 80s each day. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s and 70s.

Drought conditions in Indiana

You already know this but drought conditions are not great. We are already running almost an inch below where we should be for this time in July. We are running over 3 inches below where we should since June 1. While we did see heavy rain on July 8, that is not enough for us to climb out of the hole we are in just yet.

When will it rain again?

This weekend looks to bring some rain chances. Timing and totals will be nailed down a little better as we head into the end of the week.