Sunny stretch starts; warming up for Easter

We saw near-record lows this Friday morning as temperatures fell to the lower 20s. Indy dropped to 22°, which a two degrees higher than the record for the date. Temperatures will improve from here and will rise even more compared to Thursday.

High pressure over the Great Lakes will keep the area dry today and through the weekend. Highs will reach into the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon.

The weather looks great if your holiday plans take you outdoors this weekend. The sunny stretch will continue through Saturday and Sunday the higher pressure in control of the weather pattern locally. Easter Sunday will be warmer compared to Saturday’s temperatures with highs near the 70° mark.

We are going to start off the next workweek dry and unseasonably warm. The warming trend will allow temperatures to reach into the mid-70s by Tuesday afternoon. However, rain chances rise midweek as our next storm system nears the Midwest. Scattered showers are going to fill into the state Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.