Another bright and beautiful day is on tap as the sunny stretch continues for central Indiana. Indianapolis had a high 80° on Monday, which was the fourth 80-degree day for the month of May. More 80s are expected this afternoon as temperatures rise a few degrees more compared to yesterday. A southerly wind shift will contribute to summer-like warmth through midweek.

Clear and calm conditions will continue this evening and overnight with mostly clear skies. Lows are going to fall back into the mid to upper 50s by early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is going to be the warmest of the week! Highs will be running 10-degrees above average for late-May with forecast highs in the mid-80s. Scattered clouds may form ahead of a back door cold front. The boundary is going to bring a northeasterly wind shift and allow cooler air to flow into the region.

There is a weak shower chance late Wednesday along the cold front. However, there is not much moisture associated with the boundary and most of the area will remain dry. It will become breezy at times as we are head into Wednesday night and Thursday. Wind gusts may rise near 30 MPH.

More seasonal temperatures will return in the wake of the cold front. Highs will only reach into the lower 70s on Thursday and back into the mid-70s on Friday! Forecast models are keeping most of the holiday weekend dry for central Indiana. However, it does appear that light shower chances are creeping back into the area Sunday afternoon. Stay tuned for updates!