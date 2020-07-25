Sunny start to weekend; Hanna strengthens in the Gulf of Mexico

We are tracking quiet weather for much of the weekend, but temperatures are going to gradually rise each day. On Friday, highs were seasonal as Indianapolis reached 85°. Temperatures today will climb a few degrees more compared to yesterday and should reach the upper 80s! It will be a great day to be outdoors, but remember to apply sunscreen today because sunburn may occur within 15 minutes.

There are also a handful of counties under an Air Quality Alert for today and a Knozone Action Day has been declared in Indianapolis. It is important to limit ozone emissions since we have the high heat, light winds and clear skies. Carpooling, riding your bike or waiting to refuel your car until after 7 PM are ways you can help!

The tropics are very active with two named storms originating in the Atlantic (Hanna, Gonzalo) and Douglas in the central Pacific. Hanna is the first hurricane in the Atlantic this season. The storm has intensified this Saturday morning and is producing sustained winds at 75 MPH. It is projected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane this afternoon along the southern Texas coastline. Corpus Christi is under a Hurricane Warning with the primary threat being hurricane-force winds. 10+ inches of rain and storm surge also pose a threat for flash flooding. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out and may form along the outer bands of Hanna.