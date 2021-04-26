Sunny start to the week!

We are tracking a pleasant start to the workweek! High pressure over Kentucky and Tennessee will provide central Indiana with plenty of sunshine today and Tuesday.

It may be a cool start to the day with temperatures in the 40s, but it will quickly warm up once southerly winds pick up this afternoon. The change in direction will allow temperatures to rise into the mid-70s this afternoon, which is 15 degrees higher compared to Sunday’s high of 60°.

Highs tomorrow are going to be even warmer and potentially the warmest of the year (so far)! It will also turn gusty Tuesday afternoon as gusts peak near 35 MPH.

The record high for April 27 is 84° in Indianapolis and temperatures tomorrow will climb near that point. Highs in the lower 80s are expected across the state on Tuesday.

Changes arrive midweek as a storm system approaches the Ohio Valley. Showers and thunderstorms will fill into the state Wednesday afternoon. The system will keep rain showers around Thursday with activity moving out by Friday.