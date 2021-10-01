Sunny start to October, rain chances return this weekend

Good morning and happy Friday! It is the first day of October! We will have a sunny and warm start to the month today with rain chances and cooler temperatures on the way for the weekend and into much of next week.

Today temperatures will top off in the upper 70s and lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s with increasing clouds.

Clouds will continue to increase into the morning hours on Saturday. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Rain will move later in the day starting from west to east. Showers will continue overnight Saturday with temperatures dropping into the middle 60s.

Sunday looks wet and cooler. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60s and lower 70s with showers likely all day. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s.

Monday looks like showers will linger around with temperatures staying seasonal in the lower 70s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s.

The rest of the week will feature spotty shower chances each day with temperatures staying in the upper 60s and lower 70s.