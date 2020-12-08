Sunny skies will warm up central Indiana this week

INDIANAPOLIS– So far, December is off to a cool, dry start. Temperatures have been running two degrees below average, and we’ve only had a trace of precipitation. After two cloudy, cool days we are in for a warmup for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday and in the low 60s by Friday.

A warm front will move north of us on Friday, and our next chance for rain will come late in the day. Heavy downpours are likely through Saturday and half-inch rainfall amounts will be common. As a cold front moves across the state Saturday, temperatures will fall in the afternoon. As we continue to cool down, rain will change to snow overnight. Flurries are likely thorough Sunday morning, and temperatures will be much colder. We’ll end the weekend with highs in the 30s.

December has been a cool month so far.

December has been a dry month so far.

Our warming trend will peak Friday.

Wet weekend have been very common this year.

Rain will cool temperatures down this weekend.