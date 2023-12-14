It’s been dry but beautiful last couple of days and that’s going to continue for your Thursday! Highs today climb into the low 50’s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will remain light so the feel like temps will be true to the air temperature.

Friday will be very similar to Thursday as highs will climb into the 50’s with mostly sunny skies.

Our next weather system is located out west and will start to creep east over the next few days. You can expect to see an increase in clouds from Friday evening into Saturday. Dry conditions will continue for most of the day on Saturday but rain showers enter the area Saturday night.

Things dry out Sunday afternoon and temps fall into the low 40’s for Monday.