Sunny skies and warmer temperatures for central Indiana this weekend

With 1-2″ of snow across central Indiana, Friday was the biggest snow of the season in the I-70 corridor. Temperatures will fall into the single-digit overnight so roads will stay icy. Sunshine returns Saturday and it will be last bitter cold day for a while, with highs in the 20s. Sunny skies are also forecast for Sunday and a warming trend will start with highs in the 30s. This will be the first dry weekend of the year. Indianapolis has not had a dry weekend since late November.

So far January has been a colder than average month but now a warm up is on the way. We’ll warm into the 40s Monday and Tuesday with dry weather Monday and rain Tuesday. As temperatures cool down by midweek we’ll go from rain to snow by Thursday.

