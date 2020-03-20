Sunny skies and cool temperatures for the first weekend of spring

After a week with almost two inches of rain we could use a break and we are going to get it. Sunny skies will return for the first weekend of Spring. We’ll have a chill in the air with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s for Saturday and Sunday. Most of the weekend will be dry with a chance for rain moving into the state late Sunday.

So far March has been a wet month with more than three inches of rain. The forecast for next week includes several wet days and 1-2 inches of rain are expected. The ground is saturated from our recent wet weather so far this year and flooding will be likely late next week.

March has been a very soggy month.

Low temperatures will fall below freezing this weekend.

We’ll have a sunny Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for rain late Sunday.