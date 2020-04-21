Sunny but cooler; tracking rain ahead

A cold front slid through overnight and brought a few showers to the area but most notably shifted our wind so temperatures today will be about ten degrees cooler than they were on Monday.

We’ll also still be fairly windy with gusts around 20 mph. Plenty of sunshine is expected today, so that’ll help balance out the cooler air.

With a mostly clear sky and NW breeze, temperatures will drop right back down to the 30s tonight. Cold enough for your winter coat by Wednesday morning BUT much warmer by the afternoon!

We won’t have any rain today, but showers will bring more than half an inch of rain for many of us on Thursday. A couple more rain chances are included in the forecast as we get into the weekend as well. Temperatures won’t be terrible for the next 7 days, so that is the good news.