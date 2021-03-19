Sunny and warmer for the first weekend of Spring

After a sunny start March weather took a cloudy turn. The past nine consecutive days with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies before sunshine returned Friday. Spring begins Saturday, and we’ll find it sunny and warmer this weekend. Highs will be in the 50s Saturday and in the 60s Sunday.

We are in for an extended stretch of sunny days through early next week along with temperatures in the 60s before our next round of rain moves in. We’ll have a sunny start to Tuesday with rain and thunderstorms developing late in the day. After a dry start next week will end wet. We’ll have a daily chance for rain and thunderstorms through Friday. Up to an inch of rain will be likely from late Tuesday through Friday.

Flood Warnings are in effect for all area creeks, rivers and streams. 1-2″ of rain fell earlier in the week. Water levels are near bank full and currents are swift.

So far this has been a wet month.

We have had 5, dry weekends this year.

Spring beings Saturday.

Expect a sunny Saturday.

Expect a sunny Sunday.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain from Tuesday through Friday.