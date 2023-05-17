A cold front is sliding over central Indiana this Wednesday morning and higher pressure building back in behind it. This will create comfortable weather for today and it will be one of the best days of the week! Skies are going to turn mostly sunny as highs rise to seasonal levels. We’ll climb into the lower to mid-70s this afternoon!

The Indians have a game this afternoon against the Iowa Cubs and temperatures at first pitch should be in the upper 60s. Winds are going to be light and out of the northeast. Don’t forget to pack the sunscreen if you’re heading out to the game! The UV index is at an 8 and sunburn may happen within 20 minutes if you don’t apply any protection on your skin.

The area of high pressure is going to settle into the region within the next couple days and it will supply us with sunshine through midweek. The weather will become more active at the end of the week as a storm system moves into the Ohio Valley. Showers and thunderstorms are going to return to central Indiana on Friday, especially ahead of cold front.

Showers may linger into Saturday morning but should quickly exit by midmorning. There will be many dry hours to enjoy over the weekend as highs peak into the lower to mid-70s. The humidity levels will drop too and allow for comfy weather both days!