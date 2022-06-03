More Sunshine Today

Good morning! It was a cool and comfortable morning across central Indiana as lows dipped down into the lower to mid-50s. Dew points have even dropped into the upper 40s, meaning there is dry air in place and the humidity levels are low. This will be the case through the afternoon.

Skies will remain mostly sunny throughout the day and temperatures will rise a few degrees more compared to Thursday. Highs should rise near 80° this afternoon, which is seasonal for early June.

Warming up this Weekend

High pressure is in control of the weather pattern today and through the weekend. You will be in good shape to take your plans outdoors the next two days.

Remember, we are dealing with a strong sun and the UV index will stay in the high category the next few days. Sunburn may happen within 20 minutes if you are not wearing and sunblock. Highs will reach the lower to mid-80s this weekend.

Rain Returns Monday

Our next round of arrives early in the new workweek as a storm system passes over the Midwest. The weather pattern becomes a little more unsettled next week with daily chances through Thursday.

First Named Tropical Storm?

Hurricane season in the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico officially kicked off on June 1. There is a disturbance over the Caribbean that is expected to intensify to Tropical Storm status within the next 24 hours. Once it reaches that threshold, it will become (Alex) the first named storm of the 2022 season.

The system is going to bring gusty winds and heavy rain along within southern Florida this weekend. Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued over the southern half of the state.