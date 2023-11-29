It may be a chilly morning with temperatures in the lower 20s and wind chills in the teens, but temperatures are going to recover for the afternoon. Highs today will be running 20-degrees warmer compared to Tuesday when Indy only reached 26°. The temperatures are going to be closer to average levels for late November and rise into the mid-40s this afternoon.

Wind speeds are expected to pick up and may even gust to 25 MPH midday and through the afternoon. The strong breeze and sunshine today will contribute to the milder temperatures today and Thursday. Highs will rise into the mid-50s Thursday afternoon!

The weather is going to stay dry today and tonight. However, rain chances are going to creep back into the forecast Thursday evening. At first, the rain showers are going to be widely scattered and the activity becoming more widespread approaching Friday morning.

Showers and embedded downpours are likely heading into daybreak Friday. Rain totals may range between 0.50” to 1.00” with the highest totals looking more favorable west of downtown Indy.

Temperatures will run cooler this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 40s both days. Saturday is going to be the pick of the weekend because it will be the drier of the two days.