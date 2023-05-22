INDIANAPOLIS – Sunny and warm weather dominate the week as a beautiful bout of weather takes hold of the Hoosier State.

Your Tuesday outlook…

Tuesday continues the delightful start to the week in Indianapolis and the Central Indiana as a whole. With a high of 83 degrees, we can expect comfortable conditions to accompany us throughout the day. Mostly sunny skies will bring us plenty of sunshine once again. It’s the perfect opportunity to step outside, enjoy the warmth, and soak up some vitamin D. You’ll want to keep the sunscreen and a pair of shades nearby too!

Slight midweek shift

As we transition into the middle of the week there are a few changes on the horizon. Wednesday greets us with slightly warmer temperatures, reaching a high of 85 degrees. While the sun will still make its presence known, the sky will be partly cloudy. This comes ahead of an overnight cold front, bringing a bit of a shift in weather for Thursday. Highs will drop to the low 70s, offering a cooler and more refreshing environment. The partly cloudy sky continues, providing intermittent shade and sunlight. You may need a light jacket in the morning as temps dip into the upper 40s.

Sneak peek at the 500

Looking ahead towards the 500, things are generally positive weather-wise. We’re expecting partly cloudy skies with a high in the upper 70s and low 80s. There is however, a chance for isolated showers to pop up in the afternoon. Just how much this materializes will need to be monitored. As of now however, no type of washout weather is expected at all.