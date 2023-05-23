INDIANAPOLIS – The weather in Indianapolis and the Central Indiana region presents a mix of conditions as we approach the end of the week.

Warm Wednesday

We start Wednesday off with a comfortable low in the upper 50s and warm to a summer-like high in the mid 80s. The day will begin with abundant sunshine, but will transition to partly cloudy, offering intermittent periods of shade and sunlight. An approaching cold front will be the culprit for additional cloud cover, and will bring changes in wind direction, along with a slight temperature drop heading into Thursday morning.

Sunny end to the week

Thursday in Indianapolis and the Central Indiana region is expected to be partly cloudy. The day will start off with a cool temperature of around 50 degrees, gradually reaching a high of 71 degrees. As the day progresses, intermittent periods of clouds and sunshine can be expected, creating a pleasant balance in the sky.

Moving on to Friday, it will be mostly sunny with a cooler morning temperature around 48 degrees, gradually warming up to a comfortable high of 76 degrees. The day promises ample sunshine throughout, offering an ideal time to make plans and enjoy the pleasant weather.

Early look at the 500!

Sunday appears to be a generally dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will range from upper 50s to around 80 degrees. There is still an off chance for a brief shower or two in the afternoon, but any rainfall would be highly isolated. Get ready for a warm one at the track and don’t forget the sunscreen!