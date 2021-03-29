Sunny and mild Monday; timing out midweek rain chances

Good Monday morning! We are waking up to chilly temperatures across central Indiana this morning. Lows have fallen below freezing in several cities and towns around the area. Patchy frost is possible with the light winds, chilly temperatures and clear skies. A heavy jacket is needed at the bus stop this morning, but will not be needed this afternoon!

Highs today will rise a few degrees above average for late March. Temperatures are going to climb near 60° this afternoon in Indianapolis. We’ll also stay dry today with high pressure settling over the Ohio Valley. Skies will remain mostly clear this afternoon and for the Elite Eight games this evening at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Temperatures turn warmer on Tuesday! It is going to be the warmest day of the week, but cloud cover will increase through the afternoon. Another storm system arrives Tuesday night and it will bring scattered showers to the area. Up to a half inch of rain is possible through Wednesday afternoon.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will fall with highs in the lower 40s returning on Thursday! Warmer weather will return for the holiday weekend. Highs near 70° are possible on Easter Sunday.