Sunny and mild Monday, little rain chances this week

Good morning! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 40s and clear skies. We will have a clear day thanks to an area of high pressure keeping us dry and sunny. We have little rain chances this week with fall-like temperatures sticking around.

For your Monday, temperatures will top off in the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies during the day. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s.

Tuesday will be another sunny and dry day with temperatures in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Wednesday we will see more clouds during the day. Rain chances uptick later in the evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures will top off in the low to middle 70s with overnight lows in the middle and upper 50s.

Thursday we keep the chances for scattered showers with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60s with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Friday will be quiet with temperatures in the lower 60s.