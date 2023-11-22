The weather looks ideal for those planning to travel today locally, across the region, or across the nation for the Thanksgiving holiday. However, the storm system that brought the Ohio Valley rainfall Tuesday will impact the weather along the East Coast. Some locations in the northeast may see 2” to 4″ of snow by Thanksgiving Day.

Central Indiana is going to remain dry tonight and tomorrow. It will be chilly for people participating in the Drumstick Dash and other local 5Ks happening tomorrow morning. Lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s around the region. Temperatures are going to recover by the afternoon. Highs on Thanksgiving Day should peak into the mid-50s.

The milder air will be short-lived. A cold front will slide over the region Thursday afternoon. While we are expecting any precipitation with the front, it will result in a wind shift. A cooler air mass will move into the state behind the front and temperatures will only rise into the lower 40s Friday afternoon. The weather is going to remain quiet in Indiana through Saturday. However, there is a system to watch for the end of the holiday weekend that could impact travel locally. Right now, forecast models are hinting at a chance for rain and snow showers by Sunday.

Skies will remain clear across most of the nation this evening.

Weather across the nation will be tranquil for Thanksgiving Day.

Thursday will be a breezy, cool day.

Thanksgiving Day will be a sunny day.

Temperatures will cool down this weekend.