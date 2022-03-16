Our stretch of fantastic weather will continue on! If you’ve been loving the past few afternoons, we get even better today. We’re looking at sunshine and 70s coming our way. This will be the second 70° day of the year.

There’s a good chance you’re going to want to spend extra time outside enjoying the beautiful weather. Along with those sunglasses, don’t forget the sunscreen too. With the sunshine and our current sun angle, sunburn can occur in about 40 minutes.

This will be one of the sunniest afternoons we have over the next week. While we will have more clouds around Thursday, that will still be a dry day. It’s Friday and Saturday we’re tracking wet weather with the cloudier conditions.

Enjoy the dry, mild weather while you can. We have St. Patrick’s Day events starting as early as this evening. The dyeing of the canal is set for 5:45 p.m. today with performances starting at 5 o’clock.

St. Patrick’s Day is coming with great weather this year! Although we will see a few more clouds around tomorrow, it’s still going to be a really nice day. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s by the time the parade kicks off at 11:30 a.m. and will continue to rise to the mid 70s. The warmest St. Patrick’s Day on record is 77° from 2012. We will be close to that temperatures this year!

The rain arrives on Friday and will impact any afternoon and evening plans you may have. Unfortunately, that also comes with cooler temperatures. Highs on Friday will only be in the mid 60s. The low pressure system bringing us these showers hovers around the area through the first part of the weekend. Rain lingers into Saturday and temperatures will be falling from the 50s in the morning, into the lower 40s by the afternoon. We get back on track Sunday though as more sunshine returns, temperatures go back above average.