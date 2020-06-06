Sunday Weather

Keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Heavy showers and storms are coming ashore all along the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Alabama to Florida,

The path of Cristobal will move north through the first part the week. Heavy rain expected along and east of the path. Gradually the storm weakens into a low pressure area as it moves into Arkansas and Missouri. We could start to see some rain here late Tuesday into Wednesday.

for Sunday, the high pressure area in the Great Lakes sends us slightly cooler and less humid air for a very pleasant Sunday.

Sunday there are no weather systems approaching so the weather should stay dry and quiet.

Another day of sunny skies for us Sunday. A few degrees cooler and a little less humidity will make Sunday more comfortable than Saturday.

In the week ahead, temperatures will be a few degrees above average through Thursday. There is that possibility of rain from Cristobal remnants late Tuesday into Wednesday. Then a cool down heading to the end of the week,