Sunday Weather

Live Guardian Radar shows some of the Isolated showers that popped up Saturday afternoon. Most areas stayed dry, but the showers brought up to 1.5″ of rain near Zionsville. Many spots in Marion county experienced some brief showers also. Radar might look about the same Sunday afternoon.

Can’t say for sure if FutureView is showing exactly where the Sunday afternoon showers will pop up, but there will likely be some showers around pats of central Indiana.

While most areas will be hot, steamy and dry on Sunday, there will be a slight chance for pop up showers in the late afternoon. Only a slim chance the showers will impact the Brickyard 500 NASCAR race on Sunday.

The hot steamy weather looks like it will be locked in most of this week. By Tuesday, there is just a little cool air in the Northwest and in Maine. Otherwise, the rest of the country keeps baking in temperatures 5 to 10 degrees above average.

There is a daily chance for pop up showers at least through Tuesday. And if we hit these high temperatures this week we will end up 5 to 6 degrees above the average mid 80s.