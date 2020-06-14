Sunday Weather

After some clouds and sprinkles of rain moved through Saturday, the skies are clearing in advance of a pretty sunset.

Very comfortable temperatures Saturday evening. And the bonus is that the humidity is still low.

Similar to the weak weather system that moved through early Saturday, there could be some sprinkles of rain during the overnight hours tonight. Probably starting after 4am.

Then by 9am this weather system is moving our leaving us with more sunshine, but still cooler temperatures Sunday.

So Sunday, Flag Day, continues our trend of below average temperatures for another day.

But the pleasantly mild weather does not last. We start to warm up on Tuesday. Then the humidity kicks in Wednesday. And it gets downright hot and humid later in the week. Dry weather for the most part until a slight chance for showers Saturday. Take it easy if you can and are out and about later this week.