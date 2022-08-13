INDIANAPOLIS – Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for early Sunday morning.

Sunday at a glance

Sunday morning storm chances

Showers and thunderstorms will be present across central Indiana early Sunday morning. Heavy downpours and brief strong winds will be present.

Drier for the rest of Sunnday

Cloudy skies will stick around Sunday afternoon. But the rest of the day will be much drier.

A mild Saturday

Saturday temperatures remained mild. With enough cloud coverage into the afternoon, Indianapolis hit a high of 78 degrees, falling short of the normal high of 85.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast