Sunday (Pole Day) Weather

A few fair weather cumulus clouds developed today, but the atmosphere was not favorable to build into showers. All day sunshine made for another very warm humid day.

Most areas saw temperatures topping out in the upper 80s Saturday afternoon. With the humidity, it felt like low 90s. But relief is on the way in a couple days.

Not a lot of relief this evening or overnight as temperatures stay in the 70s even after dark. No rain around yet.

Two issues shaping up for Sunday – Pole Day at IMS. First off, FutureView shows us a weak weather system moving through during the middle of the day. There could be and isolated brief shower between about 11am and 2pm.

Secondly, after the possible showers move through the wind will pick up. For most of us, it will be a refreshing breeze. For drivers at the track, winds gusting to 16mph right down the front straight will present handling problems.

There will be 2 warm and humid days with possible isolated showers and then the much anticipated cool down starts. With overnight temperatures in the 50s we get a chance to open the windows and let Mother Nature do the cooling for a few days.