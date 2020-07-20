Sunday night weather

Not quite up to 90 in Indy on Sunday. But the southern part of the sate saw high temperatures in the low 90s and the heat index was in the 103 degree range Sunday afternoon

The heavy rain missed some of the official rain gauges but the orange areas had estimated rain in the 2-3″ range in west and southwest Indiana.

On Monday, we get a break from the rain. FutureView shows a quiet weather pattern for us.

The above average temperatures hang tough all week. And there are chances for storms again off and on Monday night through Wednesday. Wow! Back to 90 by the end of the week.