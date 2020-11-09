Sunday Night Weather Weather Posted: Nov 9, 2020 / 12:14 AM EST / Updated: Nov 9, 2020 / 12:14 AM EST Plenty of sunshine and winds from the south boosted our temperatures to a new record high for November 8. The old record was 76. It reached 79 at the Indy Airport. Another record is possible Monday if we reach 78 as forecast. The current record is 76. Clouds will start to move in Tuesday so probably a few degrees cooler. But still almost 20 degrees above average. Monday we start the day warmer than the average high of 56. One more day of mostly sunny skies and very warm temperatures. By late Tuesday, some showers are moving in ahead of a cold front. The cold front will push the showers through by Wednesday morning and then usher in cooler, but about average, temperatures for the rest of the week. After the rain moves through late Tuesday, there is a significant drop in temperatures Veterans Day. But keep in mind, mid 50s are about average for high temperatures for the second week of November. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction