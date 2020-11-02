Sunday Night Weather Weather Posted: Nov 1, 2020 / 11:46 PM EST / Updated: Nov 1, 2020 / 11:46 PM EST The wind has calmed down a lot since during the day Sunday. It’s the northwest wind that is bringing us these December – like temperatures. Lots of leaves probably came down in your yard because of the high winds Sunday. Highest gust at the Indy Airport was 41 mph early Sunday morning. Temperatures more like December early Monday morning. We will not be anywhere near a high of 59 until Tuesday. The high temperature Monday is expected to be about 10 degrees below average for November 2. At least it will not be so windy on Monday. And there will be mostly sunny skies too. The good news is we will see a week where temperatures start 10-15 degrees below average and end 10-15 degrees above average. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction