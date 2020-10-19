Sunday Night Weather Weather Posted: Oct 18, 2020 / 11:50 PM EDT / Updated: Oct 18, 2020 / 11:50 PM EDT Days are getting shorter. Today only 10 hours and 59 minutes of daylight. From here on (until the time change) the sun will not come up until after 8:00am. Sunset before 7:00pm. Rain will be off and on Sunday night through Monday mid day. FutureView indicates the possibility of moderate to heavy rain in southern Indiana. By 4pm Monday, most of the rain should be moving out. With several periods of rain Sunday night and Monday, we could see more rain than we have had since the .85″ on August 18th. After the rain moves out the temperature will not rise too much. Low 50s Monday afternoon are about 10 degrees below average. After a couple cool days the temperature rebounds to above average 70s by the middle of the week. Back to chilly temperatures by next weekend. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction