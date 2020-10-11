Sunday Night Weather Weather Posted: Oct 11, 2020 / 12:02 AM EDT / Updated: Oct 11, 2020 / 12:02 AM EDT We saw some of the cloud cover associated with the remnants of Hurricane Delta Saturday. Under the cloud cover, we stayed in the upper 70s Saturday afternoon. It was a little warmer, in the 80s, to the north and west where the sun broke through the clouds Saturday afternoon. Not as cool Saturday night compared to the last few nights. Also a bit more humid. Still clouds overhead for at least part of the day will keep our temperatures in the upper 70s. But that is still about 10 degrees above average for October 11. Saturday night rain from the remnants of Hurricane Delta headed this way but will not bring any much needed rain to central Indiana. The area af rain makes a right turn and heads to Kentucky and West Virginia Sunday Temperatures stay 5 – 10 degrees above average for the next few days. But then dip to 5 – 10 degrees below average later in the week ahead. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction