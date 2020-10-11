Sunday Night Weather

11pm Update: Hurricane Delta came ashore around 6pm this evening near the town of Creole, Louisiana as a Category 2 storm packing 100 mph winds. The storm generated a 7-11 foot storm surge and will dump 5-10 inches of rain overnight. It is following nearly the same path Hurricane Laura took just six weeks ago, threatening 11 million Americans. This will cause major damage and catastrophic flooding. The storm will weaken rapidly as it move across the southeast and cause heavy rain all weekend.

Indianapolis has set a record for the longest dry spell in the city's history. We have only had .12" of rain in the past 52 days and our dry streak will continue for at least one more day. Expect a sunny, dry Saturday with a high near 80 degrees.