Sunday Night Weather Weather Posted: Oct 5, 2020 / 12:30 AM EDT / Updated: Oct 5, 2020 / 12:30 AM EDT Some much needed rain fell in northern Indiana Saturday night into Sunday morning, but central and southern Indiana missed out on any significant rain. A cool Sunday will turn into a frosty Monday morning. Frost on the ground and on your car windshield are possibilities. At 56, Sunday was the coolest afternoon since June 11 when the high was only 49. Because of the clearing skies and light winds, we are headed for frosty Monday morning with temperatures in the mid 30s. With sunshine, the chilly morning should turn into a pleasantly cool fall afternoon in the low 60s Monday.