Sunday Night Weather Weather Posted: Oct 3, 2020 / 11:51 PM EDT / Updated: Oct 3, 2020 / 11:51 PM EDT A really nice fall day in Indiana. There was some sunshine before the clouds and rain showers moved in during the evening. The rain was fairly light and scattered when it first moved into central Indiana Saturday evening. Rain showers will be off and on Saturday night into Sunday morning and should be moving out Sunday afternoon. FutureView estimates some significant rain in northern Indiana but much less central and south. Not much help for the parched lawns and gardens there. The Colts kickoff at 4:25 pm EDT at Soldier Field in Chicago. A typical October day in the WINDY city. Wind at 20 to 30 mph during most of the game. Sunday morning showers should give way to dry weather in the afternoon. But it will stay chilly. If we only reach 56, it will be the coolest afternoon since June 20th. After the Sunday morning rain, we settle into a cool dry weather pattern for most of the week ahead. Just a slight chance for showers on Tuesday.