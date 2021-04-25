Sunday Night Weather Weather Posted: Apr 25, 2021 / 11:48 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 25, 2021 / 11:48 PM EDT After some early morning fog, we enjoyed lots of sunshine and a slight breeze Sunday. But it looks like it was a bit cool for boating on Morse Reservoir. Late Sunday a weather system was moving through the great Lakes but staying well North of Central Indiana. clear skies here. It will stay mostly clear tonight so temperatures are dropping. About 5 degrees below average by Monday morning. FutureView indicates some clouds passing over Northern Indiana Monday afternoon. But we will still see lots of sunshine too. If we see enough sunshine we will reach the mid 70s Monday afternoon. that would be about 10 degrees above average. The warming trend keeps going Tuesday. 82 would be the warmest temperatures since October 9, 2020 when we reached 84. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction