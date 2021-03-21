Sunday Night Weather Weather Posted: Mar 21, 2021 / 12:39 AM EDT / Updated: Mar 21, 2021 / 12:39 AM EDT Started cold in the 20s early Saturday morning but sunshine helped us reach 5 or 6 degrees above average Saturday afternoon. In case you were wondering if the first day of Spring is always this nice, guess again. Here is a partial list of the weather extremes that have occurred on March 20 in Indy weather history. Quiet weather pattern across most of the country. This means our warm dry weather will hold for a couple more days. Not quite so cold Sunday morning. But a jacket will come in handy for several hours. FutureView indicates sunny skies and not weather system approaching Indiana. By Sunday afternoon, temperatures are back to 10 degrees above average. After a warm dyr start, next week we will see a few days with chances for showers. The good news is the temperatures still average 8 to 10 degrees above average for the next 7 days. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction