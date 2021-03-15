Sunday Night Weather Weather Posted: Mar 15, 2021 / 12:24 AM EDT / Updated: Mar 15, 2021 / 12:25 AM EDT Another day with above average temperatures. That makes 12 days in a row above average. Out mild dry weather will come to an end as this big storm in the middle of the country starts to impact our weather Monday. By mid morning, we may see a mix of rain and sleet in Central Indiana. There will be significant sleet in Northern Indiana and all rain in Southern Indiana. In Central Indiana, the wintry mix should not cause real travel problems because the pavement temperatures will be in the 40s and the precipitation will change to rain showers by afternoon. Besides the wintry mix, the gusty winds will get our attention also. It will feel like it is in the 20s all day. By evening, the rain showers will be moving out. St. Patrick’s Day looks mostly dry with a chance for rain late in the day. Spring arrives Saturday at 5:37 AM and the weather will be appropriate. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction