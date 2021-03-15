Sunday Night Weather

It's a chillier start out the door this Friday morning, with temperatures running around 20° to 30° cooler than they were Thursday morning. The cold front that brought us showers and storms on Thursday has moved south of the area, and is still bringing heavy rain to sourthern Indiana as of early Friday morning.

Winds have shifted out of the north and cooler air is streaming into the state. While we'll no longer have that May-like feel in the air, Friday still won't be a bad day. Temperatures by the afternoon will rise into the upper 50s. That's well-above the average high of 50° for this time of year. This is a good day to get out and enjoy a walk with you dog. Since it's on the chilly side this morning, longer walks will be more comfortable for you and your pup this afternoon. However, keep in mind that grassy areas may be rather muddy from the rainfall we received yesterday.