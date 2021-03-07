Sunday Night Weather

Indianapolis has started 2021 with six weekends with either rain or snow and only three completely dry weekends. The first four days of March have been cloud free with 85% of possible sunshine. We will continue our streak of clear days through the weekend with a warming trend. Highs will be in the 40s through Sunday.

Warmer temperatures will arrive next week with highs near 60 degree Monday and in the mid-60s Tuesday. After a dry start to the week, we'll finally see our first chance for rain this month, next Wednesday and Thursday. As of right now, up to a half-inch of rain is expected.