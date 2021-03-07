Sunday Night Weather Weather Posted: Mar 7, 2021 / 11:28 PM EST / Updated: Mar 7, 2021 / 11:28 PM EST A few high clouds around sunset to make a pretty picture. Otherwise it was another sunny day across Indiana. Even though it started out cold, in the 20s, the sunshine warmed us up to the low to mid 50s statewide. High pressure triplets will keep out weather quiet for the next few days. and the warmer air (yellow) in the plains will visit for a few days to start the week ahead. Not quite as cold Monday morning but a jacket is still recommended for the kids headed to the bus stop. More sunshine on the way and a brisk southwest wind bringing in warm air will lead to April-like 60s for the next few days. Our next weather makers that will bring rain are all the way on the west coast and out in the Pacific Ocean. When they arrive late in the week we will have several periods of showers and storms. After the rain moves through next weekend, the weather pattern looks like it will be shifting to average of below average temperatures for the following week. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction