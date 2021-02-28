Sunday Night Weather Weather Posted: Feb 28, 2021 / 11:36 PM EST / Updated: Feb 28, 2021 / 11:36 PM EST The sun came out for awhile but after the morning rain, golf courses were a bit too muddy for play. 61 at the Indy airport was the warmest temperature since December 11. That is 16 degrees above average and a typical temperature for early April. A cold front Saturday night is pushing the rain east and letting some cooler drier air filter into Indiana. Clouds Monday morning will give way to sunshine most of the day Monday. Big drop in temperatures overnight gets us back to near average low temperatures for March 1. March comes in like a lamb. Complete with heavy wool sweater to fend off the chill. Lots of sunshine in the week ahead and we gradually go from below average to above average temperatures. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction