Sunday Night Weather Weather Posted: Feb 14, 2021 / 11:57 PM EST / Updated: Feb 14, 2021 / 11:57 PM EST Winter Storm Warning in effect until 7 AM Tuesday. Terrible travel conditions. Blowing and drifting snow. Temperatures in the teens. Wind chill temperatures near zero. It will ;probably be snowing for more than 24 hours. By the time the snow ends most areas could get 8″ to 11″ and more to the South and East. If we reach more than 8.0″ it will be the biggest snow storm since January 2019. Snow will arrive in at least 2 waves. 1″ to 3″ expected by Monday morning. Then a short break. Heavier snow Monday afternoon and evening. Snow could fall at the rate of up to 1″ per hour during Monday afternoon and evening. After a mid morning break on Monday, here comes the second wave. The darker blue indicate moderate to heavy snow moving from southwest to northeast. And it will keep going through Monday night before ending early Tuesday. Several factors will make travel especially bad Monday and Monday night. Brisk North wind will cause blowing and drifting on roadways. Cold temperatures will mean salt will not be as effective so roads will remain snow covered and slushy at best. Another storm system is possible starting Thursday into Friday. the Weather Authority will provide updates as information becomes available.