Sunday Night Weather Weather Posted: Jan 31, 2021 / 11:49 PM EST / Updated: Jan 31, 2021 / 11:49 PM EST Late Sunday night still some snowflakes on the camera lens in Carmel. and the flag indicating a brisk wind from the north. Snowfall totals from the weekend snow are just about on target with the Weather Authority Forecast from last week. Heavier amounts up north where there was no rain mixed in. In Central Indiana there was quite a bit of melting by the end of the weekend. 3.6″ of snow on Saturday broke the record for the date. The previous record of 3.4″ snowfall for January 30 stood for more than 100 years. We are still well below average snowfall for the season but gained a few inches this past weekend. By Monday morning, we will be left with only some scattered snow flurries around. No more accumulating snow expected Monday. The next issue is the cold air moving in. Temperatures in the 20s Monday morning will cause the slush and water on untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots to freeze up and get icy. Watch out for slippery conditions. By Monday afternoon, the flurries are gone and we are left with cloudy cold weather. Temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens all day.